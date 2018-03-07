JIPMER MBBS 2018 form released at jipmer.puducherry.gov.in, application process to end on June 3; here’s how to apply, other details

JIPMER MBBS 2018: Online registration for Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) MBBS entrance examination has begun. (Website)

JIPMER MBBS 2018: Online registration for Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) MBBS entrance examination has begun. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website jipmer.puducherry.gov.in. The applicants are advised to apply on or before April 13 by 5 pm, as this is the deadline for filling the application form. The exam will be conducted for total 200 seats JIPMER, Puducherry will have 150 seats, while JIPMER, Karaikal will have 50 seats. The exam is scheduled to be held on June 3, Sunday. The duration of the whole course is 4 years and 6 months. This will be followed by 1 year of compulsory rotatory internship for award of degree.

JIPMER MBBS 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

• Pass certificate of higher/senior secondary examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE) which is equivalent to 10+2 higher/senior secondary examination after a period of 12 years study.

• The last two years of such study comprising physics, chemistry, biology/bio-technology or any other elective with English at a level not less than the core course for English as prescribed by NCERT.

• Candidate must have cleared the subjects of physics, chemistry, biology/bio-technology and English individually and must have obtained a minimum of 60 per cent marks (50 per cent for reserved categories) taken together in physics, chemistry, biology/bio-technology.

• Those who have appeared or will be appearing in the qualifying examination in March/April 2018 and whose results have not yet been declared can also apply.

JIPMER MBBS 2018: Age limit

Minimum 17 years

JIPMER MBBS 2018: How to apply

Those interested in applying for JIPMER MBBS entrance examination can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1) Go to the official website – jipmer.puducherry.gov.in

Step 2) Click on the link that says, ‘Apply Online for JIPMER MBBS 2018’

Step 3) A new webpage will appear. Fill the application form

Step 4) Enter name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID in the respective fields

Step 5) Submit the details

Step 6) Pay the application fee

Step 7) Take a print out of the confirmation of the application for the future purpose.

JIPMER MBBS 2018: Application fee

Applicants need to pay application fee, which can be paid through net banking, credit card and debit card. Following is the amount that respective categories have to pay

General (UR) and P – UR: Rs 1,500

OBC and P – OBC: Rs 1,500

SC/ST and P – SC/ST: Rs 1,200

NRI/OCI: Rs 3,000

OPH and P – OPH: Exempted

JIPMER MBBS 2018: Important dates

Application process start date: March 7, 2018

Last date for online registration: April 13, 2018

Hall tickets availability: May 21 (10 am) to June 3 (8 am)

Entrance exam date: June 3

Publication of merit list: On or before June 20

First counselling: June 27 to 29 (tentative)

Second counselling: July 25 (tentative)

Third counselling: August 20 (tentative)

Final counselling: September 28 (tentative)