Jharkhand Board Result 2017: JAC class 12th Arts results declared at jac.nic.in today

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results at jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in as the results link has now been activated by the board. (Image: JAC Website)

Jharkhand Board Result 2017: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Intermediate Arts results 2017 on June 17. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results at jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in as the results link has now been activated by the board. The JAC class 10th examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 1, 2017 and its results were announced on May 30. JAC class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce stream board examination were successfully organised and conducted between February 18 and March 7. Results for the Science and Commerce stream were declared on May 30, 2017. Candidates need to keep in mind that when the result has been declared, candidates might witness some technical glitches or the website might not work properly or may get exceedingly slow due to heavy traffic.

Jharkhand Board Result 2017: Other websites to check results – In order to avoid any inconvenience, candidates are required to check their results from a number of other websites, including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. These provisions have been made by the board authorities for the convenience of the students. Even then if students are not able to see their results, they should not get frustrated. Instead, they should wait for a little while (5-10 min) before they try to access the site again.

Jharkhand Board Result 2017: Steps to check class 12th Arts results – Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official of Jharkhand Academic Council at jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘class 12th Arts exam results’

Step 3: Now enter all the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Once you enter the results page, check your details mentioned on the result

Step 6: Download your Jharkhand class 12th scorecard and take a print out of the same for future

Jharkhand Board Result 2017: How to check results via SMS-

Students can follow the below mentioned procedure to check their results via SMS-

SMS – RESULTJAC12ROLL CODE + ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

Best of luck to all students!