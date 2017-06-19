Jharkhand board result 2017 date and time: JAC Board Class 12 Arts Results to be declared on June 20; visit jac.nic.in for upadtes

Once the results are out, candidates who have appeared for the class 12th exams can check their results on jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in. (Image: JAC Official Website)

Jharkhand board result 2017 date and time: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi is expected to announce the Class 12th (Intermediate) results for Arts stream on June 20. JAC Chairperson Arvind Singh was quoted as saying by Examresults.com. However, there is still no official notification on JAC official website about the declaration date. Once the results are out, candidates who have appeared for the class 12th exams can check their results at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in. The Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the results of Class 12 examinations for Science and Commerce streams on May 30. The pass percentage for JAC Inter Science 2017 examination was recorded at 52.35 percent this year compared to last year’s 58 percent. Similarly, the pass percentage of Jharkhand Class 12 Commerce students this year was recorded at 60.09 percent compared to last year’s 62 percent, stated Indiaresults.com.

Here are the steps for students to check their Jharkhand board class 12 Arts result 2017 online:

i. Log on to official website www.jac.nic.in or www.jharresults.nic.in

ii. Click on the ‘JAC Board Class 12 Arts Results’ on the homepage.

iii. Provide the required information, such as your name, enrollment number, centre number etc. and press enter for results.

iv. Take a printout and also download a copy for future reference.

As many as 3,26,107 students across the state appeared for the intermediate examination which were conducted between February18 – March 9, 2017 across 444 centres.

The amendment to form the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) was approved by the Governor of the State on December 26, 2003, and was known as Jharkhand Academic Council Act. JAC council was established for conducting examinations at the end of educational calender for Intermediate education, Secondary education, Sanskrit education and Madrasa education. The council also and for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations.