JEE mains 2018 online examination on April 15, 16; answer keys to be released on this date at jeemain.nic.in

JEE mains 2018: Answer keys & images of response sheets of Computer-based examination will be available between April 24 to 27, 2018.

JEE mains 2018: The Computer-Based Mode (Online) Examination for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2018 will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on April 15 and 16. While the offline paper was conducted on April 8, the online exam is yet to be conducted. Once the examination is over, the board is likely to release the answer keys and images of response sheets (OMR sheets) of Pen & Paper Based examination and answer keys of the Computer-based examination on the official website at jeemain.nic.in from April 24 to 27, 2018.

JEE mains aspirants can prepare for their upcoming examination by undertaking a mock test for the computer-based examination. Candidates can find these tests on the official website by clicking on the ‘Mock Test for Computer Based Examination’ tab. In order to undertake, the test candidates need to click on Sign in and take the test.

JEE mains 2018: Instructions for the Computer Based Examination-

1. The test will start exactly at the time mentioned in the Admit Card and an announcement to this effect will be made by the invigilator

2. The test will be of 3 hrs duration

3. The test paper will be consisting questions of Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics and all questions will have equal weightage

4. There will be three parts in the question paper consisting of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics having equal weightage

5. Each question is allotted 4 (four) marks for the correct response. ¼ (one fourth) marks i.e. one mark will be deducted for indicating the incorrect response of each question. No deduction from the total score will be made if no response is indicated for a question

6. The Ball Pens will be supplied to the candidates in the examination hall so they should not bring any type of Pen/Ball Pens with them

7. All calculations/writing work are to be done only in the rough sheet provided at the centre and on completion of the test candidates must hand over the rough sheets to the invigilator on duty in the Room/Hall

JEE mains 2018 Answer Keys-

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the captured response, may challenge by filling online application form and paying a sum of Rs.1000/- per question The challenge of answer keys will also be accepted online only through the link available on the website www.jeemain.nic.in up to 11.59 PM on 27/04/2018 on payment of Rs.1000/- per question. The fee can be paid by credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable, however, in case the challenge is accepted by the Board, the fee of Rs. 1000/- for each accepted challenge will be refunded to the concerned candidate.