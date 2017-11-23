JEE Mains 2018 notification released, from application date to eligibility; here is all that you need to know

There is no printed application form for JEE (Main).

JEE Mains 2018: The official notification for the Joint Entrance Examination- Main (JEE) examination that will take place next year has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at jeemain.nic.in. Students who wish to appear for the same can check their details of the exam that are mentioned below. The online application procedure for the examination will take place over a period of one month only. The registrations will start from December 1, 2017 and will end on January 1, 2018. Candidates of JEE (Main) –2018 have to apply online only. There is no printed application form for JEE (Main). Please ensure your eligibility as per the criteria laid down for JEE (Main), JEE (Advanced) and participating State Institutions (as applicable).

Remember, it is important for candidates to have an Aadhar Card as it will be needed at the time of the registration. Those students who still do not have an Aadhaar card can get one made as soon as possible. According to the notification released,”The use of Aadhaar for the candidates of JEE (Main) 2018 will result in an accuracy of the candidates’ details.” It adds, “The provisions of the Aadhaar Act and Regulations under the Act have come into effect from 14th September 2016 and notifications to this effect have been published in the Official Gazette.” Here are all the details that you need to know about JEE Mains 2018-

JEE Mains 2018: Examination Date-

Pen & Paper Based Examination- April 8, 2018; Sunday

Computer Based Examination- April 15th & 16th, 2018; Sunday & Monday

JEE Mains 2018: Mode of Examination-

The Paper-1 (B.E./B. Tech.) of JEE(Main)will be conducted in two separate modes i.e. Offline (Pen and Paper Based Examination) mode and Online (Computer Based Examination) mode.

The Paper-2 (B. Arch./B. Planning.) of JEE (Main) will be conducted only in Pen and Paper based examination mode.

A candidate will opt for either Pen and Paper Based or Computer Based examination modes for Paper-1 (B. E./B. Tech.) only.

JEE Mains 2018: Type of Examination-

JEE (Main) –2018 shall have two papers, Paper-1 (B. E./B. Tech.) and Paper-2 (B. Arch./B. Planning.). Candidates may take Paper-1 (B. E./B. Tech.), or Paper-2 (B. Arch./B. Planning.), or both as per the course(s) they are seeking admission to.

Paper-1 (B. E./B. Tech)- Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics- Objective type with equal weightage to Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics

Paper-2 (B. Arch./B. Planning)- Mathematics –Part I, Aptitude Test –Part II & Drawing Test –Part III- Objective type, Questions to test drawing aptitude

JEE Mains 2018: Eligibility Criteria-