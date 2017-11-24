JEE Mains 2018 dates released, application process starts December 1; check full syllabus here

The notification released by the board covers everything from the application process, eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam venue to guidelines and code of conduct.

JEE Mains 2018 syllabus: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the notification for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2018 examination that is scheduled to take place next year on April 8. The notification released by the board covers every thing from application process, elibility criteria, syllabus, exam venue to guidelines and code of conduct. A ticker on the offiial website currently displays the message, “The Process of Online Application Form Submission for JEE MAIN 2018 will start from 01st Dec 2017 and the last date for submission is 01st Jan 2018. The fee can be paid upto 2nd Jan 2018. The examination of JEE (Main) – 2018 in pen-paper based (offline) mode will be conducted on 08th April 2018 and Computer Based Mode (Online) Examination will be conducted on 15th & 16th April 2018.”

It is important that the JEE applicants have an Aadhaar Card as it is an important document that will be needed by them at the time of the exam registration. According to a Public notice released by CBSE, ‘CBSE has decided to use Aadhaar for the applicants of JEE (Main) 2018, and hereby notifies the following: 1) Applicants who are in possession of Aadhaar, shall enter Aadhaar number, name, date of birth & gender in online application for JEE(Main) 2018 for the purpose of his/her identity and authentication thereof; 2) Applicants not yet enrolled for Aadhaar, are hereby required to make application for Aadhaar enrolment in case he/she is entitled to obtain Aadhaar as per section 3 of Aadhaar Act. Such applicant may visit any Aadhaar enrolment center (list available at www.uidai.gov.in) to get enrolled for Aadhaar.’

JEE Mains 2018 Syllabus-

Here is the complete syllabus that Joint Entrance Examination aspirants need to keep under consideration while preparing for the examination:

1. Mathematics

-Sets, Relations and functions

-Complex numbers and Quadratic Equations

-Matrics and Determinants

-Permutations and combination

-Mathematical Induction

-Bionomical Theorem and its Simple Applications

-Sequence and series

-Limit, continuity and Differentiability

-Internal Calculus

-Differential Equations

-Co-ordinal Geometry

-Three Dimensional Geometry

-Vectoral Algebra

-Statistics and Probability

-Trigonometry

-Mathematical Reasoning

2. Physics

-Physics and Measurements

-Kinematics

-Laws of Motion

– Work, Energy and Power

– Rotational Motion

-Gravitation

-Properties of Solid and Liquids

-Thermodynamics

-Kinetic theory of Gases

-Oscillations and waves

-Electrostatics

-Current Electricity

-Magnetic Effects of Current and magnetism

– Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current

-Electromagnetic waves

-Optics

3. Chemistry

-State of matter

-Atomic structure

-Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

-Chemical Thermodynamics

-Solutions

-Equilibrium

-Redox Reaction and electrochemistry

-Chemical Kinetics

-Surface Chemistry

-General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Metals

-Hydrogen

-Block Elements

-Co-ordinate Compounds

-Environmental Chemistry

-Purification and Characterisation of organic Compounds

-Organic Compounds containing Halogen

Note: This is just a part of the JEE Mains 2018 Syllabus, candidates who wish to view the complete syllabus can visit the official website of JEE Mains.