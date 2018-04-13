JEE Mains 2018: CBSE files complaint against website for circulating fake news

The CBSE has filed a complaint against the owner of a website for publishing “false news” that some questions in the JEE (Main) 2018 exam were picked from a 2016 mock test of a coaching institute, the Board said today.

The CBSE has filed a complaint against the owner of a website for publishing “false news” that some questions in the JEE (Main) 2018 exam were picked from a 2016 mock test of a coaching institute, the Board said today. It said the news about the questions being “identical” to those in the mock test of the Narayana Coaching Academy was “completely baseless and circulated to damage the image of the board”. In a statement, the CBSE said they have filed a complaint and demanded that an FIR be registered against the owner of a website that circulated the news. The sixth edition of the JEE (Main) exam was conducted on April 8 at 1,621 centres across the world. Around 10.43 lakh candidates appeared in it. There were rumours that seven to eight questions in physics were exactly similar to those asked by Narayana Academy in a 2016 mock test, they said. The news was published on the website cisthetaglobal.com. Its representative said the material was received through WhatsApp and was uploaded on their portal. He refused to take any responsibility for it, and informed the CBSE that the facts of the “content/images were not verified”, the Board said. The Delhi Police said they will examine the complaint.