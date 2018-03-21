JEE Main Examination 2018: How to make correction of Aadhaar card details at official website jeemain.nic.in



JEE Main Examination 2018: This is one-time correction facility option given to the applicants on the official website jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Main Examination 2018: CBSE has generated the link for the online correction facility in Aadhaar card details for the candidates who have registered themselves for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2018 exam. This is one-time correction facility option given to the applicants on the official website jeemain.nic.in. The applicants who had to make any changes can now log on the official website of JEE mains and make necessary changes if required. The exam for JEE Main 2018 has been scheduled to be held in April this year.

Earlier the board had initiated the data correction process in application forms. The process is currently underway and is being conducted online at the official website. The correction facility will be available till January 22. Candidates who have entered incomplete or flawed information can log in now and correct the same.

Details about the exam:

Name of the exam: Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2o18

Name of the conducting board: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Date of the exam: The exam is scheduled to be conducted via pen and paper mode and computer-based test mode

April 8, 2018- pen and paper

Paper 1 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm)

Paper 2 (2 pm to 5 pm)

April 15 and 16, 2018

Paper 1 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm)

Students who clear the both JEE mains and advanced papers, become eligible for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across India.

As per the advisory issued by CBSE, JEE aspirants can visit the examination center a day before the conduct of examination to know the exact location of the center to avoid any delay in reporting at the examination center as per schedule. “No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after the time of last entry (i.e. 9.30 AM for Paper-I, 2.00 PM for Paper-II and 2.30 PM for the second shift of Paper-I),” the advisory read.