JEE Main 2018: Admit card releasing soon on jeemain.nic.in; all you should know

JEE Main 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main soon. The admit card will be released on the official website– jeemain.nic.in. The candidates who have registered for the examination are required to keep a track of the release date and download it once it is released. JEE is conducted every year where students are selected for admission to various technical institutions across the country.

JEE Mains 2018: Mode of Examination-

The Paper-1 (B.E./B. Tech.) of JEE(Main)will be conducted in two separate modes i.e. Offline (Pen and Paper Based Examination) mode and Online (Computer Based Examination) mode.

The Paper-2 (B. Arch./B. Planning.) of JEE (Main) will be conducted only in Pen and Paper based examination mode.

A candidate will have to opt for either Pen and Paper Based or Computer Based examination modes for Paper-1 (B. E./B. Tech.) only.

Eligibility:

The required eligibility for appearing in JEE main or advanced- a candidate must secure at least 75 per cent in 10+2 examination or a place in the top 20 percentile of the Boards. Candidates belonging to the SC and ST category the percentage has been lowered down to 65 per cent.

Courses:

After clearing the JEE mains and the advanced papers, the candidates will be eligible to access admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) and Bachelor of Engineering (BE) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across the country.

The exam will be held for three hours and the paper will include questions from mathematics, physics and chemistry based on class 11 and class 12 syllabus of CBSE. 30 questions will be given from each of these subjects. While the correct answer will fetch you 4 marks each, the incorrect one will deduct 1 marks. Around 1.2 million candidates take this examination every year.