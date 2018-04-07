JEE Main 2018: Important things to keep in mind before entering the exam hall

Candidates are also suggested to report the exam venue 2.30 hours earlier so they could avoid the risk of being late for the examination as there will be a rush at the time of frisking. (Representational image, PTI)

Joint Entrance Examination 2018 (JEE-MAIN) for BE, BTech, BArch, BPlanning courses, is slated to be held on April 8 in an offline mode and will be followed by the online mode examination on April 15 & 16, 2018. This will be the only exam for Architecture courses to be conducted by the CBSE board. The CBSE board has laid in some guidelines for the students on their notification, which will help the students to go hassle-free for the examination.

Eligible candidates are advised to keep it casual and comfortable.

Candidates are also suggested to report the exam venue 2.30 hours earlier so they could avoid the risk of being late for the examination as there will be a rush at the time of frisking. Candidates will be given sealed question booklet 10 minutes before the exam time.

For candidates with diabetes, sugar tablets/fruits like banana, apple, orange are allowed. But, packed food items have been disallowed by the board.

According to the official notification, candidates can carry plain cardboard or a clipboard, geometry box set, pencils, erasers and colour pencils/ crayons to the exam hall.

However, they are not allowed to carry any calculators, textual material, slide rules, log tables, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, printed or written material, bits of papers, mobile phone or any other device.

Moreover, candidates are not required to carry pens to the exam hall as it will be provided to them.

Last year, a total of 11.99 lakh students had registered for the exam. Out of this, 8,62,526 were male aspirants and 3, 36,460 were female candidates. Three aspirants belonged to the other categories. As many as 10,15,349 of the registered aspirants had applied for the offline exam while 1,83,640 opted for the online (Computer Based Test) exam.