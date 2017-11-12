JEE main 2018: Eligibility, important dates; all the critical information here

JEE Main 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains test in the month of April next year.

JEE Main 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains test in the month of April next year. JEE are conducted annually to select students for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programmes in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions across the country. The examinations are held in two stages – JEE main which is conducted by the CBSE and JEE advanced which is held by a different IIT every year. Candidates who successfully qualify the Main examination get to appear for the JEE (Advanced) through which candidates can get admission to premeire engineering institutes in the country like the IITs and NITs. Here are the five things you need to know about the JEE exams:

Courses:

After clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers, the candidates will be able to get admission in Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across India.

Eligibility:

Candidates need to score at least 75 per cent in their class 12 board examinations or be in the top 20 percentile of their Boards to be eligible for JEE main or advanced.

For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.

JEE advanced further requires that the candidates score high in JEE main and rank among the top 2,24,000 candidates.

Important dates:

JEE main exam – April 8, 2018

JEE advanced paper – Expected to be held on May 20.

Online test:

This year the entire JEE Advanced exam will be conducted in a computer-based test mode.

The examination will consist of two papers— Paper 1 and Paper 2— and each of the papers will be held for a three hours duration.

Other information: