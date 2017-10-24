JEE Mains 2018: CBSE to conduct exam on April 8, here is all that you need to know

The examination of JEE (Main) – 2018 will be conducted in pen-paper based (offline) mode.

JEE Mains 2018 date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains test in the month of April next year. According to a news flash on the official website, “The examination of JEE (Main) – 2018 in pen-paper based (offline) mode will be conducted on 08th April 2018.” The examination is conducted every year for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programmes in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions etc. Candidates who sucessully qualify the Mains examination get to appear for the JEE (Advanced) through which candidates can get admission to premeire engineering institutes in the country like the IITs and NITs.

According to the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, two major changes were made in the JEE pattern for 2017-

1. There shall be no weightage for the 12th class marks in calculating the ranks in the JEE (Main) examination,

2. For the candidates to qualify for the admission in the IITs/NITs/IIITs and such other CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE (Advanced)/JEE(Main) ranks, they should have secured at least 75% marks in the 12th class examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST students the qualifying marks would be 65% in the 12th class examination.

The full notification for the JEE Mains examination 2018 is yet to be released on the official website by CBSE. Students who are likely to appear for the exam next year can start their preparations for the exam on the basis of last year’s syllabus.

According to latest reports, the official website of Joint Engineering Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018 at jeeadv.ac.in has been launched and is functional. The Indian Institute of Technology – Kanpur (IIT-K) is all set to conduct the examination next year on May 20. According to the information mentioned on the website, ‘The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2018 will be conducted by the seven zonal IITs. The performance of a candidate in this examination will form the basis for admission to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs. The decisions of the JAB 2018 will be final in all matters related to JEE (Advanced) 2018 and admission to IITs.’