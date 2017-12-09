JEE Main 2018: CBSE releases important notification at jeemain.nic.in, check what it is about

JEE Main 2018: Important notice for students who will be appearing for JEE Main 2018 exams in April. (Website)

JEE Main 2018: Important notice for students who will be appearing for JEE Main 2018 exams in April. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official website of JEE –jeemain.nic.in– has provided a new link through which candidates can remove the discrepancies in their uploaded images. Those candidates who wish to make any changes or correction in their images can do it through this window. For this, candidates must keep their application number and password handy. As per the official notification, JEE Main 2018 is scheduled to be held on April 8, 2018, and the computer-based exam will be conducted on April 15 and April 16, 2018. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination application process has begun on Dec 1. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can register themselves. The exam is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) every year as the first process of admission to top technical institutions across India. The official notification about JEE Main 2018 examination was released earlier by CBSE at jeemain.nic.in. Students who wish to take part in the exam that will be conducted on April 8 next year can fill in the application forms now. There is no printed application form for JEE (Main). Candidates need to ensure that their eligibility as per the criteria laid down for JEE (Main), JEE (Advanced) and participating State Institutions (as applicable).

JEE Main 2018: Here are the steps to make corrections in the uploaded images:-

1. Visit the official website–jeemain.nic.in.

2. Under the “Current Events,” click on the link — Remove Discrepancy in Uploaded Image(s).

3. Now enter your application number, password and the security pin.

4. Then click on login.

5. After logging in candidates can make the changes.

JEE Mains 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Candidates need to score at least 75 per cent in their class 12 board examinations or be in the top 20 percentile of their Boards to be eligible for JEE main or advanced. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.

JEE advanced further requires that the candidates score high in JEE main and rank among the top 2,24,000 candidates.

JEE Mains 2018: Mode of Examination-

The Paper-1 (B.E./B. Tech.) of JEE(Main)will be conducted in two separate modes i.e. Offline (Pen and Paper Based Examination) mode and Online (Computer Based Examination) mode.

The Paper-2 (B. Arch./B. Planning.) of JEE (Main) will be conducted only in Pen and Paper based examination mode.

A candidate will opt for either Pen and Paper Based or Computer Based examination modes for Paper-1 (B. E./B. Tech.) only.