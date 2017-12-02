JEE main 2018: CBSE permits eatables in exam halls for diabetic candidates; check list of things not allowed

Candidates appeared in three papers, paper-I of General Awareness, which was common for all, while the paper-II and the paper III were conducted based on subjects selected by them. (PTI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come out with an information booklet for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2018. The board this time too, has decided to allow diabetic students to carry eatables in the exam hall. “The candidates, suffering from diabetes, are allowed to carry into the examination hall the eatables like sugar tablets / fruits (like banana/apple/ orange) and transparent water bottle,” said the Board. CBSE, however, said that packed food items like candy, chocolate, and sandwiches will not be permitted in the examination centres. It also said that items like tea, coffee, cold drinks or snacks will not be allowed in exam centres. Earlier on November 5, the board successfully conducted the UGC NET examination for about 9.30 lakh registered candidates. It was conducted in 91 cities in 1700 exam centres. Candidates appeared in three papers, paper-I of General Awareness, which was common for all, while the paper-II and the paper III were conducted based on subjects selected by the candidates. Here’s a list of other items which one should bring and avoid in exam centres.

Items allowed

Admit card

Identity proof

PWD certificates

Items that are not allowed

Textual material

Calculators

Docu pen

Slide rules

Log tables

Electronic watches

Other devices

The application for the JEE main 2018 started on Friday. The last date to file application is January 1, 2018. Exams will be conducted in April next year.

Exam dates:

Offline (pen paper-based)- April 8, 2018

Offline (Computer-based)- April 15, 16, 2018

As per the board about 4,09,439 male and 5,19,557 female candidates along with 3 transgenders registered for the exam. “More than 75% candidates appeared in the exam,” a release from CBSE had said. The board also provided an extra time of 25 minutes to the differently-abled candidates for Paper–I and Paper –II and 50 minutes additional time was given during paper III to such candidates.