JEE Main 2018 online application process starts December 1; from dates to eligibility, check details here

JEE Main 2018: The official notification about JEE Main 2018 examination was released earlier by CBSE at jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Main 2018: The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE) examination is all set to begin on December 1. The exam is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) every year as the first process of admission to top technical institutions across India. Students who wish to take part in the exam that will be conducted on April 8 next year can fill in the application form as soon as the application process commences. There is no printed application form for JEE (Main). Candidates need to ensure that their eligibility as per the criteria laid down for JEE (Main), JEE (Advanced) and participating State Institutions (as applicable).

According to a notice on the official website of JEE Mains, “The Process of Online Application Form Submission for JEE MAIN 2018 will start from 01st Dec 2017 and last date for submission is 01st Jan 2018. The fee can be paid upto 2nd Jan 2018. The examination of JEE (Main) – 2018 in pen-paper based (offline) mode will be conducted on 08th April 2018 and Computer Based Mode (Online) Examination will be conducted on 15th & 16th April 2018.”

JEE Mains 2018: Examination Date-

Pen & Paper Based Examination- April 8, 2018; Sunday

Computer Based Examination- April 15th & 16th, 2018; Sunday & Monday

JEE Mains 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Candidates need to score at least 75 per cent in their class 12 board examinations or be in the top 20 percentile of their Boards to be eligible for JEE main or advanced.

For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.

JEE advanced further requires that the candidates score high in JEE main and rank among the top 2,24,000 candidates

JEE Mains 2018: Mode of Examination-