JEE Main 2018 admit card released by CBSE at jeemain.nic.in, know how to download and check exam details here

JEE Main 2018 admit card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on the official website jeemain.nic.in. The candidates who have applied for the exam can now download their respective cards by visiting the official website. The admit card is an important document that is required by any candidate to appear for the exam. It contains important details like name, date of birth, gender of the student, along with exam centre, time, state code of eligibility and category.

JEE is conducted every year where students are selected for admission to various technical institutions across the country and around 1.2 million candidates take this examination each year. This year, the offline exam is scheduled to be held on April 8, 2018, while the online exam will take place on April 15 and April 16, 2018.

JEE Main 2018 admit card: How to download

The students who have registered for the exam this year, can follow the steps mentioned below to download the JEE Main 2018 admit card:

Step 1) Visit the official website – jeemain.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the link that says, ‘Download admit card’

Step 3) A new webpage will appear. Enter your application number, password and security pin, in the respective fields provided

Step 4) Click on login

Step 5) The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6) Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

JEE Mains 2018: Mode of Examination

There will be two papers – Paper-1 and Paper-2 that will be conducted in the month of April this year.

Paper-1

• For B.E./B. Tech. of JEE (Main) will be conducted in two separate modes – Offline mode: Pen-paper and Online mode: Computer-based exam

• A candidate will have to opt for either Pen and Paper Based or Computer Based examination modes for Paper-1 (B. E./B. Tech.) only.

The Paper-2

• For B. Arch./B. Planning. of JEE (Main), the exam will be conducted only in Pen and Paper based examination mode.

JEE Mains 2018: Exam scheme

• The exam will be held for three hours.

• The paper will have questions from mathematics, physics and chemistry based on class 11 and class 12 syllabus of CBSE.

• There will be 30 questions from each of these subjects.

• For every correct answer, the student will be awarded 4 marks each.

• For every incorrect answer, 1 marks will be deducted.

JEE Mains 2018: Eligibility

• Candidates must secure at least 75 per cent in 10+2 examination, Or,

• Secure a position in the top 20 percentile of the Boards.

• For the candidates belonging to the SC and ST category, the percentage has been lowered down to 65 per cent.

JEE Mains 2018: Courses

The students becomes eligible for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) and Bachelor of Engineering (BE) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across the country, once he/she clears the JEE mains and the advanced papers.