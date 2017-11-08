JEE Advanced 2018 syllabus released at jeeadv.ac.in; check full list here

JEE Advanced 2018 syllabus: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released the full syllabus for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018 on its official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates preparing for the examination that is set to take place next year can check the complete syllabus for JEE Advance 2018 here and start their preparations accordingly. The examination will be conducted on May 20, 2018 by IIT Kanpur in a fully computer-based test mode. JEE advanced examination is conducted to assess the performance of a candidate in the examination that will form the basis for their admission to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs.
Candidates who are among the top 2,24,000 (including all categories) in Paper-1 of JEE (Main) 2018 will be eligible to sit for JEE Advanced 2018. According to reports, a total of 1.7 lakh students appeared in the JEE Advanced 2017 examination. An official notification on the website reads, “The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST and the remaining 50.5% is OPEN for all. Within each of these four categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.”
Here is the complete JEE Advanced 2018 syllabus|
CHEMISTRY
Physical chemistry
- General topics
- Gaseous and liquid states
- Atomic structure and chemical bonding
- Energetics
- Chemical equilibrium
- Electrochemistry
- Chemical kinetics
- Solid state
- Solutions
- Surface chemistry
- Nuclear chemistry
- Inorganic Chemistry
- Preparation and properties of the following compounds
- Transition elements (3d series)
- Preparation and properties of the following compounds:
- Ores and minerals
- Extractive metallurgy
- Principles of qualitative analysis
Organic Chemistry
- Concepts
- Preparation, properties and reactions of alkanes
- Preparation, properties and reactions of alkenes and alkynes
- Reactions to benzene
- Phenols
- Characteristic reactions of the following (including those mentioned above)
- Carbohydrates
- Amino acids and peptides
- Properties and uses some important polymers
- Practical organic chemistry
MATHEMATICS
- Algebra
- Logarithms and their properties.
- Trigonometry
- Analytical geometry
- Differential calculus
- Integral calculus
- Vectors
PHYSICS
- General
- Mechanics
- Thermal physics
- Electricity and magnetism
- Optics
- Modern physics
ARCHITECTURE APTITUDE TEST
- Geometrical drawing
- Three-dimensional perception
- Imagination and aesthetic sensitivity
- Architectural awareness
All the best candidates!!