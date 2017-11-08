JEE Advanced 2018 syllabus released at jeeadv.ac.in; check full list here

JEE Advanced 2018 syllabus: The examination will be conducted on May 20, 2018 by IIT Kanpur in a fully computer-based test mode.

JEE Advanced 2018 syllabus: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released the full syllabus for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018 on its official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates preparing for the examination that is set to take place next year can check the complete syllabus for JEE Advance 2018 here and start their preparations accordingly. The examination will be conducted on May 20, 2018 by IIT Kanpur in a fully computer-based test mode. JEE advanced examination is conducted to assess the performance of a candidate in the examination that will form the basis for their admission to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs.

Candidates who are among the top 2,24,000 (including all categories) in Paper-1 of JEE (Main) 2018 will be eligible to sit for JEE Advanced 2018. According to reports, a total of 1.7 lakh students appeared in the JEE Advanced 2017 examination. An official notification on the website reads, “The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST and the remaining 50.5% is OPEN for all. Within each of these four categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.”

Here is the complete JEE Advanced 2018 syllabus|

CHEMISTRY

Physical chemistry

General topics

Gaseous and liquid states

Atomic structure and chemical bonding

Energetics

Chemical equilibrium

Electrochemistry

Chemical kinetics

Solid state

Solutions

Surface chemistry

Nuclear chemistry

Inorganic Chemistry

Preparation and properties of the following compounds

Transition elements (3d series)

Preparation and properties of the following compounds:

Ores and minerals

Extractive metallurgy

Principles of qualitative analysis

Organic Chemistry

Concepts

Preparation, properties and reactions of alkanes

Preparation, properties and reactions of alkenes and alkynes

Reactions to benzene

Phenols

Characteristic reactions of the following (including those mentioned above)

Carbohydrates

Amino acids and peptides

Properties and uses some important polymers

Practical organic chemistry

MATHEMATICS

Algebra

Logarithms and their properties.

Trigonometry

Analytical geometry

Differential calculus

Integral calculus

Vectors

PHYSICS

General

Mechanics

Thermal physics

Electricity and magnetism

Optics

Modern physics

ARCHITECTURE APTITUDE TEST

Geometrical drawing

Three-dimensional perception

Imagination and aesthetic sensitivity

Architectural awareness

All the best candidates!!