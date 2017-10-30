JEE Advanced 2018: Now pay more as registration fees hiked; eligibility criteria released

(Source: IE)

Lakhs of students across the nation looking forward to appearing in the JEE Advanced 2018 exam will have to bear the brunt of the newly introduced tax regime Goods and Services Tax (GST). The Indian Institue of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the exam conducting authority of JEE Advanced has announced to increase the registration fee for the examination due to GST, as per a report by The Indian Express. The general category candidates will have to pay Rs 2600 excluding the GST; for SCs, STs and differently-abled persons, the new charges will be Rs 1300 excluding the GST. As for the candidates from SAARC countries, the fee will be $160 excluding the GST and for other foreign nationals, the new exam registration fee will be $300 excluding the GST. The JEE Advanced-2018 exam would be held on May 20. The top 2.24 lakh students, who clear JEE Mains 2018 (conducted by CBSE) on April 8, will be eligible for the second level, that is, JEE Advanced. The female candidates (all categories), SCs, STs and differently-abled persons will have to pay Rs 1300 plus GST as against the existing fee of Rs 1200 and the general candidates will have to shell out Rs 2600 plus GST compared to the existing fee of Rs 2400.

Qualifying the JEE Mains is not the only eligibility criteria to appear in the JEE Advanced, here is all you need to know before entering the examination hall:

Age Limit:

The candidate should have been born on or after October 1, 1993. A relaxation of five years is given to SC, ST and differently-abled candidates, that is, they should have been born on or after October 1, 1988.

Number of Attempts:

A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in consecutive years.

Class 12 Board Exam:

The candidate should have appeared in class 12 board exam for the first time either in 2017 or 2018. In case the board had declared the result for the academic year 2015-16 after June 2016, then the candidate of that board will also be considered eligible. However, in cases where the board had declared the result before June 2016 but the candidate’s result was withheld, such candidates would not be eligible for the test.

Class 12 Board Exam Percentage:

The candidate should have scored or should score 75 per cent marks in aggregate in class 12 board exam. For SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates should have 65 per cent marks in aggregate. Marks scored in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, any Language, and any other subject other than the ones mentioned before will be considered while calculating the aggregate. The candidate must be in the category-wise top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective class 12 board examination.