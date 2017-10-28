JEE Advanced 2018 eligibility criteria released by IIT Kanpur at jeeadv.ac.in; major good news for students

JEE Advanced 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has announced the eligibility criteria for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018. (Website)

JEE Advanced 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has announced the eligibility criteria for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018 at jeeadv.ac.in. According to the notification, next year more students will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced than the previous year i.e 2017. Candidates who are among the top 2,24,000 (including all categories) in Paper-1 of JEE (Main) 2018 will be eligible to sit for JEE Advanced 2018. In JEE Advanced 2017, 1.7 lakh students appeared in the examination. The official notification reads, “The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST and the remaining 50.5% is OPEN for all. Within each of these four categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.”

JEE Advanced 2018: Eligibility criteria –

Age limit:

Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1993. Five years relaxation is given to SC, ST and PwD candidates, i.e., these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1988.

Number of attempts:

A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in consecutive years.

Educational qualification:

Appearance in Class XII (or equivalent) examination: A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2017 or 2018.

Percentage of marks in class 12:

A student must have secured at least 75% aggregate marks in the Class XII (or equivalent) Board examination. The aggregate marks for SC, ST and PwD candidates should be at least 65%.

“If the examination Board of Class XII (or equivalent) declares the results for the academic year 2015-16 after June 2016, then the candidates of that board who appeared for their class XII exam in 2016 are also eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2018, provided they meet the other eligibility criteria. In case, the Examination Board of Class XII (or equivalent) declared the results for the academic year 2015-16 before June 2016 but the result of a particular candidate was withheld, then the candidate will not be eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2018,” the notification said.