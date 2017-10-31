Jammu University result 2017: Scores of BEd annual exam, Geology 2nd semester declared at coeju.com

Jammu University result 2017: The University of Jammu has released the result for B.Ed. annual examination and Geology (Hydrology and Soil Dynamics) 2nd-semester exam at coeju.com. (Website)

Jammu University result 2017: The University of Jammu has released the result for B.Ed. annual examination and Geology (Hydrology and Soil Dynamics) 2nd-semester exam at coeju.com. The university had conducted the B.Ed. annual exam in August/ September while the 2nd semester of Geology was held in May 2017. A total of 1488 candidates had enrolled for the B.Ed. exam, however, only 542 have passed, thus making the pass percentage a mere 36.42%, as per NDTV. Candidates who appeared in the examination can now refer to the official website to check their results.

Jammu University result 2017: Here are the steps to check your results:-

1. Visit the official website– coeju.com.

2. Click on the B.Ed. annual Examination 2017 link.

3. A pdf file containing your roll numbers will be downloaded.

4. Check your roll number in the list.

5. Save and take a print for future reference.

To check the Geology result candidates need to follow the same process but they need to click on Geology link.

Meanwhile, the ‪Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10th September/October exam results have been declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Chennai at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam that was conducted in the month of September and October can visit the official website of the Directorate now to check their results. Candidates can also apply for re-totalling on the official website from October 31 till November 1. The detail of re-totalling fees is available at the official website.