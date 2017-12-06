Jamia Millia Islamia BTech, BArch 2018 admission: Online application process begins; check jmicoe.in for details

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has invited applications for Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses for which the university has opened the application process. (Website)

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has invited applications for Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses for which the university has opened the application process. The interested applicants can now apply for the courses for the upcoming session of 2018-2019. Students can now log on the official website jmicoe.in to fil the online forms. For getting admission to these courses, the interested applicants have to first apply for JEE Mains 2018, following which they need to fill the online form available at JMI admission portal mentioned above. The last date to fill online application form is March 7, 2018. So students are advised to apply on or before the deadline. Also, no offline forms will be accepted.

Important details:

Name of the university: Jamia Millia Islamia

Name of the courses: Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) and Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch)

Eligibility:

For B.Tech Course – As per CBSE JEE MAIN

For B.Arch Course – As per CBSE JEE MAIN

Application status: Online application open

Last Date of application: March 7, 2018

Reservation Category: a) General b) Muslim c) Muslim OBC/ST d) Muslim Women e) Jamia Internal

Other details: Candidates interested in applying for JMI’s B.Tech or B.Arch programs are

required to-

a) Apply for JEE (Main) examination 2017 on CBSE portal at the link: jeemain.nic.in/jeemainapp/root/loginpage.aspx

1) Candidates seeking admission to JMI’s B.Tech programs must appear in JEE (Main) 2017 Paper-1 examination.

2) Candidates seeking admission to JMI’s B. Arch programs must appear in JEE (Main) 2017 Paper-2 examination.

3) Candidates submitting application for JMI’s B.Tech. as well as B.Arch programs must appear in JEE (Main) 2017 Paper-1 as well as Paper-2 examination.

4) The seats for admission to B.Tech. and B.Arch. programs at JMI will be allotted as per prescribed JMI’s Admission procedure, Applicable Reservation of Seats and MERIT solely determined by the score in JEE (Main)-2017 Paper 1 and Paper-2 respectively.

b) Apply for B.Tech. & B.Arch. programs on JMI’s admission portal at the following URL: jmi.ac.in/admissions

How to Apply:

Step 1) Log on to the official website of Jamia Millia Islamia – jmi.ac.in

Step 2) On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘admission’ under ‘Study at Jamia’ tab

Step 3) Now follow the link that says ‘B.Tech and B.Arch Admission for the session 2017-18’

Step 4) Further click on ‘Click Here to apply for B.Tech./ B.Arch. for the session 2017-18’

Step 5) Fill the application form

Step 6) Confirm the submission

Step 7) Pay the application fee

For registering to JMI B.Tech and B.Arch courses, applicants have to enter the 8 digits JEE Main 2018 application number in JMI online application form. While the selection of the candidates for these courses will be done strictly as per merit following JMI’s admission policy based on the rank attained in JEE Main 2018.

Helpline:

• In case of any further queries, the Office of Controller of Examination has created a help desk which is available at email id: Jmihelpdesks2018@gmail.com.

• help desk numbers: +91-9836219994, +91-9836289994, +91-9836319994.