JAC 12th arts result 2017 date and time: Jharkhand board results to be declared soon; visit jac.nic.in for latest updates

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 examination (Arts) can check their results on the official website of Jharkhand board – jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in (Image: JAC Website)

JAC 12th arts result 2017 date and time: Students are eagerly waiting for the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Art results which is likely to be announced on June 20, that is today and that too very soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 examination (Arts) can check their results on the official website of Jharkhand board – jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in – as soon as the results link is activated. The Jharkhand Academic Council had announced Class 12 examinations results for Science and Commerce streams on May 30. For Science stream the pass percentage was recorded at 52.35 compared to last year’s 58 per cent. Even for Jharkhand Class 12 Commerce examinations, the pass percentage this year was recorded at 60.09 percent compared to last year’s 62 percent, stated Indiaresults.com.

Jharkhand Board Result 2017: Other websites to check results-

In order to avoid any inconvenience, candidates are suggested to check their results from a number of other websites, including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. These provisions have been made by the board authorities for the convenience of the students.

Jharkhand Board Result 2017: Steps to check class 12th Arts results-

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their results-

i. Log on to the official wesbite of Jharkhand Academic Council at jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

ii. Click on the link ‘Class 12th Arts exam results’, on the homepage

iii. Provide the required information, such as your name, enrollment number, centre number etc. and press enter for results.

iv. Press submit

v. Once you enter the results page, check your details mentioned on the result

vii. Download your Jharkhand class 12th scorecard and take a print out of the same for future

Jharkhand Board Result 2017: How to check results via SMS-

Students can simply follow the below mentioned procedure to check their results via SMS-

SMS – RESULTJAC12ROLL CODE + ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

Candidates shall keep in mind that when the result will be declared, there may be some technical glitches or the website may not work properly or even get exceedingly slow due to heavy traffic. It is suggested to all students to wait for a few minutes before trying to log on again.

Best of luck to all students!