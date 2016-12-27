Indian universities must follow foreign pattern; should become self-sufficient financially, says N Chandrababu Naidu

Universities should avoid depending on governments for financial support and instead strive hard to find sources of income to stand on their own, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu said. (Source: Reuters)

Universities should avoid depending on governments for financial support and instead strive hard to find sources of income to stand on their own, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said.

Inaugurating the three-day 99th Annual Conference of Indian Economic Association at the Sri Venkateswara University here, he said several universities in foreign countries had become self-sufficient financially through their research and development besides the services of consultants.

“Thus our varsities too competing globally must improve their performance innovatively and improve revenue abundantly for self-sufficiency,” he said. Naidu urged the economists to deliberate on GST and impact of demonetisation as well as other issues facing the nation besides Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation, with suggestions to overcome the problems.

“Your experience and knowledge should not be confined to mere theories but extend to field level to become practical to benefit India,” he added.

Association office-bearers, Vice Chancellors of several universities and noted economists were present on the occasion.