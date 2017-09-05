Indian universities fall in global ranking, find out which university has been ranked number one

Indian universities fall in global ranking. (IE/Partha Paul)

The top universities of India do not feature in the global top 100, but the latest rankings released on Tuesday show a slip by the Indian institutes. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which was in the 201-250 band last year, has slipped into the 251-300 band. According to the Times Higher Education’s 14th annual edition of World University ranking, the performance of Indian institutions has degraded, with universities falling from 31 to 30 in the top 1,000. As per Hindustan Times report, the statement said,”IISc has fallen largely due to drops in its research influence score and research income. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and Indian Institute of Technology Madras have also dropped by at least one band.”

The University of Oxford retains the first place followed by the University of Cambridge which had climbed two places to second. The third place is jointly shared by California Institute of Technology and Stanford University. While the United States continues to dominate the rankings, Chinese universities are rapidly climbing year-on-year.

The editorial director, Global Rankings at Times Higher Education (THE), Phil Baty, said,”It is disappointing that India has declined in the World University Rankings amid increasing global competition,” the report added. Baty further said,”As leading universities in other Asian territories such as China, Hong Kong and Singapore are consistently rising up the rankings, in part thanks to high and sustained levels of funding, India’s flagship the Indian Institute of Science moves further away from the elite top 200.”

The statement on the rankings said that the Indian universities had performed poorly on the internationalisation pillar. All the Indian universities saw a downfall but one, mainly because of other universities fast rise, as per HT report. The statement said,”Government policy strictly limits the number of students from abroad who can study in India and prevents international scholars from being hired into long-term faculty positions. However, India may recover on this metric because of its world-class university plan, which aims to provide additional funding for selected public and private universities for infrastructure and academics.”