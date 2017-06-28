Indian students win global aerospace competition

Organised by American Astronautical Society (AAS) and American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), CanSat is an annual design-build-fly competition with space related themes.(Photo: Reuters)

Students from University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) here have left behind 39 teams from across the world by winning the first position at the global aerospace competition CanSat held in Texas, US, this year. The 23-member multi-domain team included students of Aerospace Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Material Science Engineering, Instrumentation and Control Engineering and design studies. The winning team had worked under the guidance of their professors — Ugur Guven and Zozimus Labana.

“UPES students winning CanSat parallels the recent successes of the Indian space programme and prepares students for the role they will have to play when they eventually join the booming aerospace sector,” Guven said in a statement released on Wednesday. Organised by American Astronautical Society (AAS) and American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), CanSat is an annual design-build-fly competition with space related themes.

It tests students' analytical, creative, decision-making, problem solving and collaborative skills besides their domain knowledge and expertise. It also calls for the utilisation of unique skills from different disciplines, which help to augment the multi-disciplinal skills of the contestants. CanSat 2017 saw participation of institutions like Princeton University, University of Manchester, University of Alabama, VIT University and National Aviation Academy.