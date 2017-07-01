India to set up 20 world class research institutions

The government has decided to establish 20 world class institutions across the country to encourage the young talent do research and promote innovation in science and technology,” Javadekar told students of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here.(Reuters)

India will set up 20 world class institutions across the country to promote research and innovation, said Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday. “The government has decided to establish 20 world class institutions across the country to encourage the young talent do research and promote innovation in science and technology,” Javadekar told students of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here.

Asserting that through research and innovation the country could achieve sustainable prosperity, the minister said institutions like the IISc would not face a financial crunch as it would be adequately funded. “GST (Goods and Services Tax) will enable the government to provide more funds to health, education, research and innovation,” reiterated Javadekar while interacting with the faculty and research scholars of the premier institute.

The new indirect tax regime (GST) came into force from Saturday across the country after President Pranab Mukherjee unveiled it in Parliament at the stroke of midnight. IISc Director Anurag Kumar and other students were present on the occasion.