India to get 6 more IIT campuses, Centre clears Rs 7000-crore fund spend

The country is all set to get six new Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs). As per government sources, the Union Cabiet is learnt to have approved funds worth Rs 7,000 crore on Tuesday for the establishment of permanent campuses of six IITs across the country. A total of Rs 7,002.42 crore has been approved for IIT campuses. Campuses are all set to be established in Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Palakkad (Kerala), Dharwad (Karnataka), Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) and Goa. However, as of now, there is no official statement from the government on this.

The Union Cabinet in the month of September had cleared a proposal regarding the set up of institutes. A meeting of the Cabinet presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave its approval for operationalisation of these IITs initially by forming of Societies under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 in order to give them legal status till the amendment for their incorporation in The Institutes of Technology Act, 1961 is enacted.

At present, there are already 16 IITs one each at Gandhinagar, Bombay, New Delhi, Roorkee, Kharagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Indore, Kanpur, Jodhpur, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Patna, Ropar, Mandi and Varanasi. Each new IIT will have an initial intake of 180 students in its first year which would increase to 450 in the second year and to 928 (840 Undergraduates, 80 Postgraduates and 8 PhDs) in the third year of their operation, an official statement was quoted by PTI as saying.