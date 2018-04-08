Important news for UP class 10, class 12 students: Board exam result, new session details here

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said today the results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted by the state board will be declared soon.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said today the results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted by the state board will be declared this month and the new academic session will commence on April 16. “We are happy that it was a copying-free examination and the answer sheets have been evaluated in time. We will declare the results of UP Board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 in April,” Sharma, who was in Jaunpur to inaugurate a school, told reporters.

In the coming months, he said, this practice will be replicated in universities and colleges. “All universities have been directed to ensure all examinations are over by June 15. The government is also making efforts that from next year all universities hold their examinations at the same time.” The board exams this year were conducted amid tight security and strict measures were put in place to discourage cheating.

Reports have said more than 10 lakh students skipped the exams – conducted between February 6 and March 12. Sharma previously said the objective of the measures was “copying-free examinations”.

Today he claimed: “The state government has checkmated copying mafia in the state. Some elements who are still running away from the government, will be identified by next year.” The deputy chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of secondary and higher education, said the UP government has launched an Internet portal for teachers to register grievances. “Whatever the service-related grievances of teachers be, will be resolved by June,” Sharma said.

He said the secondary schools will have a syllabus on the pattern of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The new academic session will start on April 16, and by July the new education calendar will be issued, he said. “Those who used to run schools from cattle sheds will not be allowed. Schools which do not impart education and only take contracts for holding examinations will be closed,” he said. He said the UP government was running a campaign against criminal elements in the state to strengthen law and order.