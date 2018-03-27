IITs to increase enrolment of female students

The panel reviewed the low representation of female enrollment in IITs. (IE)

The Centre said that the recommendation by the panel formed by the Joint Admission Board (JAB) of IITs to raise the female enrollment in country’s premier institutes has been accepted. The panel reviewed the low representation of female enrollment in IITs. After its recommendation the government decided to increase female enrollment in IITs from 8 percent in 2016 to 14 percent in 2018-19, 17 percent in 2019-20 and 20 percent in 2020-21 by creating supernumerary seats, Union MoS Dr Satya Pal Singh said in the Parliament.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, the minister said that the University has informed that it has taken up a number of schemes for the benefit of girls and women in order to provide them more opportunities.

“The UGC is also implementing schemes for development of Women’s Studies in Indian Universities and Colleges, setting up of Women Hostels for Colleges and Universities, Capacity Building of Women Managers in Higher Education, Establishment of Day Care Centre in Central and State Universities,” the minister said as per NDTV.

Earlier, speaking at the 6th convocation of the IIT-Bhubaneswar, the minister said that IITs must find its place among the top 100 institutes of higher learning across the globe.He also said that in order to reach this goal, the IITs must fulfill a number of requirements like to be at par with the best institutes in the world.

Congratulating the graduating students of the institute, The minister that the country was counting on these young brights to help in the cause of nation building for a New India as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country is poised for a new industrial revolution for advancements in virtual reality, cloud technology, robotics, artificial intelligence and big data among others, the minister added.