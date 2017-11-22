IITs, IISc Bangalore among top 20 BRICS varsities in QS Rankings, Chinese institutes do well too

ITs, IISc Bangalore among top 20 BRICS varsities in QS Rankings, Chinese institutes do well too (Image Source IE)

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking are out and three IITs and the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore have made it to the top 20 list in BRICS countries. Chinese universities, including Tsinghua University, Peking University, and Fudan University have secured the top three ranks with the country occupying eight of the top 10 positions. The prestigious rankings observed and graded over 300 universities India, China, Russia, South Africa and Brazil. The highest ranking achieved from India was ninth secured by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. It is followed by IISc, Bangalore (10), IIT Delhi (15) and IIT Madras (18).

UGC Chairman VS Chauhan said that role of ranking in terms of students getting to know about the institutions can’t be negated, however, he said that it is also sometimes overplayed. Rankings are relevant for institutions and it has enabled institutions in India to look at themselves. He added that the”Indian education has expanded and UGC is trying to change a lot of regulations made long ago. In this there is space for rankings and the government is also realizing this that the universities are a matter of prestige for the country.

India has the second highest representation in the 2017 list after China. India has improved in the rankings as last year, only IISc Bangalore figured in the top 10 with rank 6. Chauhan, while noting that the country is at a very early stage of its universities coming of age, said, “We will celebrate that day when of 350 universities 150 of them will

be Indian institutions in the BRICS rankings.”

Based on eight performance indicators, namely academic reputation, employer reputation, proportion of staff with a PhD, faculty/student ratio, research publications and citation rates and proportion of international faculty and students, the ranking provides insights into the relative strengths and weaknesses of leading institutions in the five countries.

According to the rankings, among the top 10 public varsities in India are IIT Bombay, IISc Bangalore, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur, Delhi University and Kolkata University. Among the top 10 private universities in the country are BITS Pillani, Thapar University, Symbiosis International University, Manipal University, Amrita University, VIT University, Kalinga University and OP Jindal Global University.