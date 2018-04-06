IIT JEE Main 2018 Chemistry Paper Syllabus: Important topics for your last minute revision

A number of states run universities also organise counselling for admission in engineering colleges through JEE Main marks. (PTI)

JEE Main exam 2018: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) pen and the paper exam is all set to be scheduled on April 8, which will be followed by computer-based exam on April 15 and 16. The exam will be conducted for engineering institutes across the country like IIITs, NITs IITs.

A number of states run universities also organise counselling for admission in engineering colleges through JEE Main marks. The exam is also a qualifying criterion for JEE Advanced exam that conducted for admission to premier institutes like IITs.

The exam is divided in three sections, Chemistry, Mathematics. and Physics. Even as all sections are considered equally important, if Chemistry is prepared well, the subject can help in improving your performance in the exam.

Below is the chapter wise distribution of questions for Chemistry section:

Periodic Table and Representative Elements – 3 questions

Atomic structure – 2 questions

Amines – 2 questions

Solution and Colligative Properties – 2 questions

General Organic Chemistry – 2 questions

Transition Element and Coordination Chemistry – 3 questions

Carboxylic Acids and Derivatives – 1 question

Gaseous State – 2 questions

Amino Acids, Carbohydrate and Polymer – 1 question

Hydrocarbons – 1 question

Of the above-said topics, Periodic Table and Chemical Bonding are very important. In case you are able to memorise the properties of periodic table elements properly, it will help in solving the questions in chemistry.

The JEE exam is conducted each year .students are selected for admission to institutions in the country on the basis of these exams. Around 1.2 million candidates take the examination every year.