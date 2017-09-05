IIT Bombay JAM 2018 notification: Application process starts; visit official website jam.iitb.ac.in to know all important dates and more

The Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2018 online process for MSc admission in Indian Institue of Technology was started by IIT Bombay. (Source: Website)

The Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2018 online process for MSc admission in Indian Institue of Technology was started by IIT Bombay on Tuesday. The deadline for the application process is October 10, 2017. As per the official notification published by IIT Bombay, JAM 2018 examination will be conducted on Sunday, February 11, 2018. Interested candidates can visit the official website jam.iitb.ac.in to apply for JAM 2018. Admission to M.Sc. (Two Year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree and other post-bachelor’s degree programmes admissions in IITs are based on JAM examination. The objective of JAM is to provide admissions to various MSc, Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other post-bachelor degree programmes at the IISc Bangalore and IITs based on the performance in a single test and to consolidate Science as a career option for bright students from across the country.

The M.Sc., Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D, M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree and other post-bachelor degree programmes at these Institutes offer high quality education in their respective disciplines, comparable to the best in the world.

Here are the important dates for JAM 2018:

JAM 2018 Online Registration and Application on JAM 2018 Website: September 05, 2017 (Tuesday)

Last Date for JAM 2018 Online Application Submission and Uploading of Documents on the Website: October 10, 2017 (Tuesday)

Last Date for JAM 2018 Payment of Application Fee through Online process: October 10, 2017 (Tuesday)

Date of JAM 2018 Examination: February 11, 2018 (Sunday)

JAM 2018 announcement of the results: March 20, 2018 (Tuesday)

Submission of Application Form for Admission on the JAM 2018 Website: April 03 – 17, 2018

Last Date for receipt of request for change of category in proper format/ rectification of defective documents at IIT Bombay: April 17, 2018 (Tuesday)

Declaration of First Admission List: May 22, 2018 (Tuesday)

Declaration of Second Admission List: June 12, 2018 (Tuesday)

Declaration of Third and Final Admission List: June 29, 2018 (Friday)

Closure of Admissions through JAM 2018: July 05, 2018 (Thursday)

