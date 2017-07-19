IIT admissions 2017: Daugther of auto driver secures 169th rank JEE Advanced exam, secures spot in IIT Delhi

Kiran lives in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh state with her family but does not feel herself to be blessed. (File Photo)

Once again, belying all the adversities, Kiran, the daughter of an autorickshaw driver has made her father feel proud by securing the 169th rank in JEE (Advanced) exam to get admission in the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT Delhi) under reserved category. Kiran lives in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh state with her family but does not feel herself to be blessed. However, she is happy about the performance of girls in the exams. Expressing her happiness, Kiran said to ANI that she got category rank 169 in JEE Advance. Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced was conducted on May 21 by CBSE.

But success doesn’t come easily and is usually a story of great effort and much sacrifice, and the same is true here. Kiran’s father recalled his bad days while expressing his blessing towards the daughter. “When I was in 11th Class, I had no money so couldn’t pay fees. So I always wanted my daughter to excel in academics,” he said.

Kiran will now be a part of the prestigious IIT-Delhi. This is a matter of great pride for her mother who voiced gratitude to the almighty and wished that the family is able to bear further expenses. “We are very poor, but our daughter is working very hard with all she has. Now, we are thinking of ways how can we arrange money for admission, she said.”

However, the fund crunch will not obstruct Kiran’s way as the district collector has assured her of providing all the help she needs. “We are ready to extend assistance of any kind, be it financial or in any other way we can,” said Avaneesh Sharan, Collector.