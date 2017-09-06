IISc ranked No. 1 in India; for the rest, World University Rankings 2018 fall; massive drop for IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur

The only silver lining was the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) being the highest ranked institute from the country. (Representative image Reuters)

It is a big setback for all the educational institutions across the country. Indian institutes have fared poorly in the World University Rankings 2018 – the rankings were released on Tuesday. They indicated yet another lackluster year for institutes in the country. The only silver lining was the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) being the highest ranked institute from the country. Besides ranking in the list, IISc has slipped from the 201-250 band to the 251-300 one, Indian Express reported. The reason behind the fall in the ranking is the drop in its research influence score and research income.

IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur, which were among the best Indian institutions toppled down from their last year’s position of 401- 500 club to 501-600 band. IIT Bombay, however, remained in the same position as it was in 2017. Other colleges like IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee retained their former position of 501-600 bracket. Phil Baty who is the Editorial Director of the Times Higher Education (THE) Global Rankings said, “It is disappointing that India has declined in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings amid increasing global competition.”

Baty further added that on one hand where leading universities in other Asian territories are rising up in the ranking, thanks to sustained levels of funding, India’s flagship Indian Institute of Science is slipping downward. “As leading universities in other Asian territories such as China, Hong Kong and Singapore are consistently rising up the rankings, in part thanks to high and sustained levels of funding, India’s flagship Indian Institute of Science moves further away from the elite top 200,” he said. Overall, the University of Oxford was ranked first in the world followed by Cambridge University, California Institute of Technology and Stanford University shared the third rank jointly.