IISc Bangalore Admission 2018: From eligibility criteria, exam pattern to important dates, check details here

IISc Bangalore Admission 2018: The examination dates for admission to Post Graduate degree programmes like MTech, MDes and M Mgt have been released by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) at iisc.ac.in. The online registration process for Master of Technology, Master of Design and Master of Management will begin from February 1. The official website currently displays the message that displays ‘Admissions will be open from 1st February 2018’. Candidates who wish to pursue a post-graduate degree from the Indian Institute of Science can visit the official website of IISc once the registration process starts but before that candidate can take a note of the important details about the exam mentioned below-

IISc Bangalore Admission 2018: Important Dates-

Online submission of applications Starts: February 01,2018

Online Registration Ends: 26th March 2018

Last Date for Receipt of Printed Version of Sponsored/ERP Applications: March 28, 2018

Aptitude Test and Interview for M.Tech/MDes. Regular Programmes: May 15-16, 2018

Interviews for M.Tech Programme (Sponsored from ISRO, NAL, BARC, etc): May 16, 2018

Interviews for M.Tech Programme ( Defence & DRDO): May 17-18, 2018

Group Discussion and Interview for M.Mgt Regular Programme: May 16-18, 2018

Reporting for Regular and Sponsored Course Programmes: July 25, 2018

IISc Bangalore Admission 2018: Eligibility criteria-

Master of Management Programme (M.Mgt):

Candidates with a BE/ B Tech degree, with a First Class, and must have qualified in GATE 2016/2017/2018 and hold a valid GATE score card, or CAT 2018 or GMAT with a valid score card having validity as on 1stAugust 2018.

MTech, MDes:

(a) Bachelor’s degree holders in Engineering/Technology or its equivalent.

(b) Bachelor’s degree holders in Physics/ Chemistry/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Computer Science/ Electronics followed by qualifications obtained through an examination conducted by professional societies recognized by UPSC/AICTE.

(c) Bachelor’s degree holders in Architecture/Design (for the M Des programme only)

(d) Master’s degree holders in Science including Physics with Electronics/ Instrumentation/Geology/ Computer Applications/ Physical Sciences/ Mathematical Sciences as applicable to individual departments offering M Tech programmes.

Note: All the candidates should qualify in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2016 /2017 / 2018) for M Tech, GATE or in the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED 2017/2018) for M Des, and GATE 2016/2017/2018 or CAT 2018/GMAT for M Mgt, and possess the valid score as on 1st August 2018.

IISc Bangalore Admission 2018: Selection Process & Interview Schedule-

Applicants will be selected on the basis of Aptitude Test, Group Discussion and Interview at the venue and time mentioned in the official schedule.