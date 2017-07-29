CAT 2017 notification to be released soon at iiml.ac.in; know details here

CAT 2017 notification: Candidates who are all set to apply for the examination can check the official website of CAT / IIM Lucknow at iimcat.ac.in, iiml.ac.in for updates. (Website)

CAT 2017 notification: A day after Lok Sabha passed the IIM Bill 2017, it has been revealed that the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is likely to release the notification for the upcoming Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 soon either by the end of the day or tomorrow morning. Candidates who are all set to apply for the examination can check the official website of CAT / IIM Lucknow at iimcat.ac.in, iiml.ac.in for updates. CAT is conducted every year by an IIM Institute for admission to Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes. After a long wait of 7 years, IIM Lucknow will finally be conducting the CAT exam, Common Admission Test 2016 was conducted by IIM Indore. According to last year, the registration of the exam started on August 8, 2016 and continued till September 27, 2017, while the examination was conducted on December 4, 2016.

The exam pattern, structure, and dates for CAT 2017 will be released along with the notification about the examination. Here are a few thing that all management aspirants must keep in mind while applying for the national level management entrance-

Eligibility: Candidates who wish to apply for the exam this year must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institute. They must have a minimum score of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in the last qualifying examination (45% for SC/ST/PWD candidates). Candidates who are waiting in line for the final results are also eligible to apply for the examination.

Exam Pattern: CAT is a computer based test. The paper will be divided into three sections namely, Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. The paper is expected to have 100 Objective type questions for which all the candidates will be given 3 hours.

Once the candidates clear the entrance test, they will be shortlisted for a Personal Interview (PI), Group Discussion (GD) and Written Ability Test (WAT) after which they will be allotted seats (If selected).

NOTE: The information mentioned above is not final and is tentative on the basis of CAT 2016 information. Candidates need to visit the official website for further details.