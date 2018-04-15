IIM Sambalpur takes step to develop smart village in Odisha

The Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur is planning to develop two clusters of smart villages in Odisha to accelerate economic and social development.

The Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur is planning to develop two clusters of smart villages in Odisha to accelerate economic and social development. While one cluster is proposed to be developed near Sambalpur, another will be set up in Koraput district, the Director of the institute, Mahadeo Jaiswal, said. “We have decided to set up two clusters of smart villages in the state.

It is at the conceptual stage now,” Jaiswal said. The objective is to spur economic and social development in the villages to make the people self-sufficient, he said. Some villages would be identified for the purpose and the problems of these areas would be ascertained.

The business, tourism and another potential of those areas would also be identified, and the required facilities would be provided, he added. The students, as well as the faculty members of the institution, will be involved in the business development model for the clusters, the director said.

Jaiswal also said they will approach the local industries for initial support for implementing the plan.