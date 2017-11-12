IIIT Hyderabad PhD spring admissions 2018: Application process last date on November 25, visit iiit.ac.in to apply

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad has invited application for the candidates looking to apply for the Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) programmes for Spring admissions 2018. (IE photo)

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad has invited application for the candidates looking to apply for the Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) programmes for Spring admissions 2018. The eligible applicants may visit the official website, iiit.ac.in to fill up the application form. IIIT Hyderabad in a notification has said, “Applications are invited from individuals with passion for engaging in cutting edge research and who aim to transform industry and society by developing a new theory, technology or applications.” The application process will end on November 25, 2017. The candidates are advised to apply on or before the application last date. The application process will charge a fee, which can be paid through credit card, debit card or net banking sources. For more information, check the details mentioned below:

Eligibility-

– Candidates must have completed a BTech/BE or MTech/ME/MCA in electronics/electrical/computer science/computer engineering with an excellent academic record.

– Preference will be given to the candidates with good quality research publications.

– Candidates who have participated in research-oriented projects will be prefered.

– Those with work experience in R&D labs will be preferred.

Important dates-

Application process begins: October 23, 2017

Last date to apply: November 25, 2017

Entrance exams: December 4, 2017

Interview: December 6, 2017

Final result: December 8, 2018

Spring semester registration: December 28, 2017

Application Fee-

– Candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 2,000 for the application process.

– Payment can be done through credit card, debit card or net banking.

How to apply for IIIT Hyderabad PhD spring admissions 2018?

Candidates may follow the steps mentioned below to apply for IIIT Hyderabad PhD spring admissions 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIIT Hyderabad- iiit.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that will direct you to the PhD admissions

Step 3: Read the instructions provided carefully

Step 4: Click on the link provided that says “click here to apply”

Step 5: Register to the site and login

Step 6: Fill in your details in the respective fields

Step 7: Download your application and take a print out of the same for further reference