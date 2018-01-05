IIFT results 2017: MBA IB scores expected to be declared this week; know where and how to check

IIFT results 2017: Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will announce the result of Master of Business Administration International Business (MBA IB) exam soon. (Website)

IIFT results 2017: Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will announce the result of Master of Business Administration International Business (MBA IB) exam soon. The result is expected to be declared this week on the official website – tedu.iift.ac.in. All those candidates who had attempted the exam are advised to visit the official website to check the result and download it. The written exam was conducted on December 3, from 10 am to 12 pm, for admission to MBA IB course. The exam date was rescheduled earlier as it was clashing with CAT 2017. Aspirants were given 2 hours to attempt a 100-mark paper which had a negative marking of 1/3 for every wrong answer. The exam consisted of four sections including quantitative ability, verbal ability, logical reasoning and general awareness. Unlike last year, this time there were six sections as against four, however, the total number of questions was 114 as compared to 123.

How to check IIFT results 2017?

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can follow the below-mentioned steps once the result is out on the website:

Step 1) Go to the official website – tedu.iift.ac.in

Step 2) Click on the relevant link

Step 3) Enter the necessary information

Step 4) After submitting the same, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5) Take a printout for future use

IIFT results 2017 selection process: Based on marks obtained in written test, candidates will be called for writing skills, assessment, group discussion and interview to be held in January/February 2018. Foreign nationals will be shortlisted on the basis of their scores in GMAT and a personal interview.

About IIFT exam:

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is an autonomous public business school established in 1963 by the Government of India (Ministry of Commerce and Industry) to help professionalize the country’s foreign trade management and increase exports by developing human resources; generating, analysing and disseminating data; and conducting research. Its flagship program is the Master of Business Administration in International Business (MBA-IB). The MBA (IB) is a six trimester general management programme with a focus on international business. The programme aims at providing a comprehensive coverage incorporating all the important areas and disciplines relevant to international business activities.