IIFT Admit Card 2017 for MBA released at iift.ac.in, download yours now

MBA at IIFT is a six-trimester general management programme with a focus on international business.

IIFT Admit Card 2017: The Master of Business Administration International Business (MBA IB) examination admit cards have been released by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) at iift.ac.in for the 2018-20 session. Candidates who are to appear for the same can visit the official website to download their identity card or the admit cards now. The written examination is all set to be conducted on December 3, 2017 from 10 AM to 12 PM. MBA at IIFT is a six-trimester general management programme with a focus on international business. The programme provides a comprehensive coverage incorporating all the important areas and disciplines relevant to international business activities. The IIFT entrance exam dates initially clashed with that of CAT 2017, however after the announcement of CAT 2017, IIFt exam dates were changes, giving the students a much-needed relief.

IIFT Admit Card 2017: Mentioned below is the exam pattern for the exam-

The entrance exam will have multiple choice objective type questions that will be asked in the written test (in English) over 120 minutes. The questions will be based on English grammar, vocabulary and comprehension, general knowledge and current affairs, logical reasoning, data interpretation and quantitative analysis.

IIFT Admit Card 2017: Examination Centres-

The written test will be conducted across various centres at Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur and Visakhapatnam.

IIFT Admit Card 2017: Steps to download hall ticket-

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIFt at iift.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the identity card link available on the left-hand side of the page

Step 3: A new page will open up

Step 4: Now enter your name and application number

Step 5: Press Submit

Step 6: The Admit card will then be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check the details mentioned on the card and then download the same for future. Take a print out of the same for future reference

Process Ahead-

Candidates who successfully qualify the entrance examination will be called for a group discussion and interview session that will take place in January/February 2018. The final selection will be done on the basis of Written test, Essay write-up, Group Discussion and Interview.

About IIFT:

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) was set up in 1963 by the Government of India as an autonomous organisation to help professionalise the country’s foreign trade management and increase exports by developing human resources, analysing and disseminating data and conducting research.

All the best students!!