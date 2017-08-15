IGNOU Result June 2017: End term examinations results 2017 announced on ignou.ac.in

IGNOU Result June 2017: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared June-end term examinations results 2017 on Monday for all courses. (PTI)

IGNOU Result June 2017: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared June-end term examinations results 2017 on Monday for all courses. Students may log on to the official website, ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU conducts exams yearly in June and December. In this term around 6 lakh students appeared for the term end exam across various centres. These exams are held for students pursuing graduation and post-graduation courses across India via modes of distance learning and open education.

Steps to check IGNOU results 2017:

To check the the results for IGNOU results 2017, students may folllow the quick steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website – ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab that appears on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open giving options for two links for the results

Step 4: Click on any one

Step 5: A field will appear that will ask you to enter the enrollment number. Enter 9 digit roll number in the given space

Step 6: Click on Submit

Step 7: The result will be displayed

Step 8: Download and take a print out for future use

About IGNOU:

Indira Gandhi National Open University, known as IGNOU, is a distance learning national university located in Maidan Garhi, New Delhi. Named after former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, the university was established in 1985, after the Parliament of India passed the Indira Gandhi National Open University Act, 1985 (IGNOU Act 1985). IGNOU is run by the central government of India, and with over 4 million students, claims to be the largest university in the world. IGNOU has 21 schools and a network of 67 regional centres, 2667 study centres.