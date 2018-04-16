IGNOU re-registration July 2018: Important announcement – Check details at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU re-registration 2018: The last date for re-registration has been announced by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for Bachelors, Master Degree and selected PG Diplomas programmes for the July 2018 Cycle. (Website)

IGNOU re-registration 2018: The last date for re-registration has been announced by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for Bachelors, Master Degree and selected PG Diplomas programmes for the July 2018 Cycle. The candidates can apply for the same by May 31 on the official website – ignou.ac.in or onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/onlinerr. The students who have enrolled in undergraduate/postgraduate programmes of two-three year duration are can re-registered for the respective courses. The students can re-register for the next year/semester of your Programme irrespective of whether you have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester. More details are as follows:

Name of the institute: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)

Name of the course: Bachelors, Master Degree and selected PG Diplomas programmes

Session: July 2018 Cycle

IGNOU registration 2018: How to apply online

Step 1: Log on the official website – onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/onlinerr

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that says “Register yourself”

Step 3: Fill the required registration details in the given fields. Remember, enrolment number will be your username

Step 4: Choose and enter your password which must be alphanumeric and between 8 to 16 characters long

Step 5: After filling the mandatory information, click the “submit” button

Step 6: The username will be instantly sent to the candidate through e-mail and SMS

Note:

• The first-time applicants have to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the online re-registration system and select the desired programme and carefully read the course details (compulsory or electives), credits, lab, project work of programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, et al.

• Do remember your username and password for subsequent login.

• Before proceeding for filling the form online the applicant must have their enrolment number and registered email ID and mobile number, if not then get it registered by contacting the concerned regional centre or by visiting the official website.