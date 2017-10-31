IGNOU January 2018 admissions: Application for MBA in banking and finance announced; From fee to last date, know details here

IGNOU January 2018 admissions: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admissions to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) (Banking & Finance) programme for the session commencing January 2018. (IE photo)

IGNOU January 2018 admissions: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admissions to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) (Banking & Finance) programme for the session commencing January 2018. The application form can be downloaded from its website and submitted along with a demand draft. The candidates have to pay Rs 1000 in cash, or through post by sending a demand draft of Rs 1050. The last date to submit the application forms is by December 12, 2017. The application form can also be downloaded from IGNOU official website — ignou.ac.in. The programme has been developed jointly by School of Management Studies, IGNOU and the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF), Mumbai. It been designed keeping in mind the professionals working in the banks. The same is being offered through countrywide network of study centres of IGNOU. The programme would be offered through the ODL mode and uses standard IGNOU multi-media design and technology aided delivery systems. The prospectus can be obtained from the Director, Student Service Centre (SSC), IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi-110068 or from any of the regional centres of the institute.

Eligibility qualification:

Education:

> The aspirant should be a graduate of not less than 3 years duration from a recognised university/ institution.

> Applicant should have passed the CAIIB examinations of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance, Mumbai and awarded the requisite qualification/credentials thereof by the Institute

> The candidates have been working in the banking or financial services sector for a period of at least two years.

Important dates

Supply of student handbook by post: November 30

Last date to submit application: December 12