IGNOU Hall ticket December 2017 released at ignou.ac.in, download yours now

IGNOU Hall ticket Dec 2017: The Term End Examinations (TEE) 2017 hall ticket has been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) at ignou.ac.in. Candidates who are to appear for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website now. This year a total of 4,97,883 students will be appearing for the examination and their admit cards are now available on the website. IGNOU is all set to conduct the term end examination from December 1 across 855 exam centres both in India and abroad. While out of the total examination centres 16 are located overseas and 90 centres have been set up for jail inmates who are registered for the examination.

In a press release, IGNOU stated that the candidates are required to bring an identity card along with the admit cards. Candidates who forget to bring their hall tickets/admit card along with them to the examination venue will not be allowed to sit for the examination. The lack of hall tickets thereof will not be a hindrance to entry to write the exam. They need to remember that mobile phones are any other electronic device will not be allowed inside the examination hall. The hall tickets for BCCA and MCA practicals for the term end exams will be issued separately.

IGNOU Hall ticket December 2017: Steps to download admit card-

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Hall Tickets for Dec 2017 Term End Examination’

Step 3: Now enter your nine-digit enrollment number and then select your course

Step 4: Search for your hall ticket and take a print out of the same for further reference

Note: Candidates need to make sure that the details mentioned on their admit card is correct and there is no discrepancy. In case of any correction needed on the admit card, candidates are required to contact the IGNOU officials as soon as possible.

Earlier in the month of October when the application process of the Open University had started, IGNOU in a notice had said,”Please ensure that you have already submitted the assignments as applicable for the courses you are filling in the Examination Form. Otherwise, Hall Tickets will NOT be uploaded/issued for the courses for which assignments have not been submitted by you.” It also added that the hall tickets will be available on the official site 10 days before the examinations are scheduled to begin.