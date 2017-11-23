IGNOU hall ticket Dec 2017: Admit card released at ignou.ac.in, download now

IGNOU hall ticket Dec 2017: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card or hall tickets for the December term end examinations at ignou.ac.in. (Website)

IGNOU hall ticket Dec 2017: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card or hall tickets for the December term end examinations at ignou.ac.in. Students who have submitted the examination form can now download the admit card visisting the official website. Candidates must note that they need to keep their enrollment number handy before downloading the hall tickets. Due to heavy traffic, the website may slowdown, however, candidates should not worry as they must try again after some time. The university will conduct the examination starting December 1, 2017 and will conclude on December 23, 2017.

IGNOU hall ticket Dec 2017: Here is how to download the admit card:-

1. Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in

2. Now click on the link for hall ticket download on the home page.

3. Then enter your eight digit enrollment number.

4. Select your program.

5. Click on submit.

6. Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

7. Save and take a print out of the hall ticket.

Students must note that only those who have successfully submitted the assignments for the courses they are pursuing will get their hall tickets or admit card. Earlier, the University has extended the last date for accepting the applications for December 2017 term end examination till October 31, 2017 without late fees.

Meanwhile, The Indira Gandhi National Open University has announced admissions to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) (Banking & Finance) programme for the session commencing January 2018. The application form can be downloaded from its website — ignou.ac.in and submitted along with a demand draft. The candidates have to pay Rs 1000 in cash, or through post by sending a demand draft of Rs 1050. The last date to submit the application forms is by December 12, 2017.

The programme has been developed jointly by School of Management Studies, IGNOU and the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF), Mumbai. It been designed keeping in mind the professionals working in the banks. The same is being offered through countrywide network of study centres of IGNOU. The programme would be offered through the ODL mode and uses standard IGNOU multi-media design and technology aided delivery systems. The prospectus can be obtained from the Director, Student Service Centre (SSC), IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi-110068 or from any of the regional centres of the institute.