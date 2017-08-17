IGNOU OPENMAT 2017: Last date to submit application forms extended till August 21, visit ignou.ac.in for latest updates

IGNOU OPENMAT 2017: Register for the same latest by August 21 on the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. (Website)

IGNOU OPENMAT 2017: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit application forms for OPENAMT 2017 till August 21. Candidates who wish to apply for the said exam and are yet to register for the same, can do so now latest by August 21 on the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. IGNOU annually conducts OPENMAT twice a year for admission to various management programmes that are offered by IGNOU. Prof. Madhu Tyagi, Director, School of Management Studies, IGNOU was quoted saying, “The programmes on offer for this session are: MBA, PG Diploma in Human Resource Management, PG Diploma in Financial Management, PG Diploma in Operations Management, PG Diploma in Marketing Management, PG Diploma in Financial Markets Practice,” in an Indian Express report.

IGNOU OPENMAT 2017: How to apply-

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to fill the IGNOU OPENMAT 2017 application:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Read the online prospectus

Step 3: Follow the instructions step by step to fill the online form correctly

Note: For online application form, the candidates have to send a demand draft (DD) of Rs 1050 drawn in favor of IGNOU, payable at New Delhi.

OR

Step to fill offline application form:

Step 1: Candidates who wish to fill the application form and do so by purchasing the student handbook and prospectus as the application form is available along with it

Step 2: Send the same via registered/ speed post to the IGNOU Headquarters in New Delhi

Note: Students need to keep in mind that the application form should reach IGNOU on or before the last date. No other document is required to be submitted along with this form.

All the best!!