ICWA results Dec 2017: ICAI to announce Foundation, Inter and Final exam 2017 scores at icmai.in, check when and how to download

ICWA results Dec 2017: Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), which is also known as Institute of Cost and Works Accountants (ICWAI) will today announce the scores for the ICWAI foundation, intermediate and final certified management accounting (CMA) exams 2017 on the official website icmai.in. As per the notice on the official website the Foundation, Inter and Final Result for December 2017 Term of the examination will be available on 21 February, 2018 by the evening on Wednesday. The servers that will be displaying the results are examicmai.in and examicmai.org. The scores of the examination that was conducted in December last year will be published in the evening. However, no fixed timing has been announced yet. Applicants who had appeared for the exam and were eagerly waiting for the result are advised to keep a track on the website after 4 pm. The candidates can also visit the two portals that have been set up for candidates to access the results.

ICWA results Dec 2017: How to download Foundation, Inter and Final Result for December 2017 Term examination

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results of ICWAI foundation, intermediate and final certified management accounting (CMA) exams 2017-

Step 1) Log on to the official website of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India – icmai.in

Step 2) Go to the mentioned websites – examicmai.org or examicmai.in

Step 3) Click on the link for the foundation/intermediate/final results of December CMA exams

Step 4) A new web page will appear

Step 5) Enter the required details in the fields provided

Step 6) Submit the information

Step 7) The result will be displayed

Step 8) Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference

Earlier in the day, ICSI announced the result for ICSI CS Foundation programme December 2017 exam. The results were displayed on the official website – icsi.edu. The board has also announced the names of top rank holders who have passsed the examination. This year, Garima Vaish and Qasim Saif came first and were followed by Urvashi Gupta, Khushi Khurana and Muskan Jain who have jointly grabbed the second position. While Mansi Karandikar has been ranked third. Besides these, other students have also secured decent positions among thousands of candidates who had appeared for the exam that was held last year in December.

