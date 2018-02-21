ICSI CS Foundation programme December 2017 exam result: Girls outshine boys, full list of toppers here

The result of months of hard work and constant determination by students are visible now and the name of these candidates are displayed on the website. (IE)

ICSI CS Foundation programme December 2017 exam result: Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI), the recognised professional body in the country that develops and regulates the profession of Company Secretaries in India, on Wednesday announced the results for the ICSI CS Foundation programme December 2017 exam. The results were displayed on the official website – icsi.edu. The board has announced the names of top rank holders who have passed the examination and have come out with flying colours by scoring the highest. The result of months of hard work and constant determination by students are visible now and the name of these candidates are displayed on the website. This year, rank 1 has been grabbed by Garima Vaish and Qasim Saif. They were followed by Urvashi Gupta, Khushi Khurana and Muskan Jain who have jointly grabbed the second position. Mansi Karandikar has been ranked third.

Take a look at the names of the top 10 rank-holders who have not only cleared the exam but have also secured decent positions among thousands of candidates who had appeared for the exam that was held last year in December.

Rank 1:

GARIMA VAISH

QASIM SAIF

Rank 2:

URVASHI GUPTA

KHUSHI KHURANA

MUSKAN JAIN

Rank 3:

MANSI KARANDIKAR

Rank 4:

UTKARSHA TANAJI SHILIMKAR

Rank 5:

JAGRUTHI REDDY AMARAVADI

KAUSHIKI SIKARWAR

Rank 6:

NIKHIL PATIDAR

PALAK MOTWANI

Rank 7:

AARUSHI SHARMA

SHREYA IYER

SNEHA YADAV

SHIVANI SHARMA

Rank 8:

DEEPANSHI JAIN

VIKAS KUMAR KUSHWAHA

DEVANSHU BANSAL

VEENA C MOULI

SIMRAN RANKA

AKASH PRAKASH OSWAL

Rank 9:

HARSHITA JHAWAR

RAVI

RAVI

SAKSHAM PASRIJA

BILAL WAJID

DARSHAN DOSHI

ANUSHKA AMOL KAMAT

Rank 10:

RAGHAV

PANKHURI AGGARWAL

MUFADDAL CYCLEWALA

KHUSHAL PRAMOD TODI

RASHI SHRIPAL SHAH

RITU NANDKUMAR MANDORE

ICSI has declared the Foundation programme exam result for the December 2017 session on its official website icsi.edu. All candidates who had appeared for the exam that was conducted last year in the month of December can now check their results on the website by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website – icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link: ‘Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’

Step 3: Enter the Roll Number in the provided field

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Along with the result, the candidate will be able to download the E-Mark Sheet from the website. ICSI will not issue any physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement.