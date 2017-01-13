ICSE exam 2017: Revised dates announced; here’s rescheduled timetable

Following the announcement of the upcoming Assembly elections in the country, CISCE has come up with rescheduled dates for the 10 (ICSE) 2017 examination. (Source: IE)

Following the announcement of the upcoming Assembly elections in the country, The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has come up with rescheduled dates for the 10 (ICSE) 2017 examination. The ICSE exams, which were earlier scheduled to begin on February 27 and end on March 31, will now commence on March 10 and conclude on April 21. The exams will be held at 9 am or 11 am. In addition to the paper’s duration, the students will also get an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper. To view the revised dates and detailed timetable of the exam, students can log on to the council’s website cisce.org.

Similarly, examination for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) for Class XII, which was scheduled to begin on February 6 and conclude on April 5, will now begin on January 30 and conclude on April 26. Commenting on the development, Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary of the CISEC, which conducts the examinations said that “Consequent to the dates for Assembly elections being announced for the states of Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the dates for ICSE and ISC examinations had to be rescheduled.”

“As a result of rescheduling of the examination, the candidates will now have the benefit of added study time. The schedule of entrance examinations for admission to professional courses has been taken cognisance of,” Arathoon said further.

Applicants as high as 2,50,871 are registered for the scheduled examinations in 2017, with 1,76,327 candidates registered for ICSE examinations and 74,544 for the ISC examinations.

ICSE exam 2017 detailed time table:

English Language – ENGLISH Paper 1 – March 10 — Friday

Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2- March 15 — Wednesday

History & Civics – H.C.G. – Paper 1- March 17 — Friday

Art Paper 1 (Still Life) – March 18 — Saturday

Geography – H.C.G. – Paper 2- March 20 — Monday

Second Languages: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu – March 23 — Thursday

Modern Foreign Languages: Arabic, Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan, Japanese – March 23 — Thursday

Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting) – March 25 — Saturday

Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1- March 27 — Monday

(Group II Elective) Sanskrit / French – March 29 — Wednesday

Hindi – March 30 — Thursday

Art Paper 3 (Original Composition) – April 1 — Saturday

Chemistry – SCIENCE Paper 2- April 3 — Monday

Biology – SCIENCE Paper 3- April 5 – Wednesday

(Group III-Elective)- April 7 — Friday

Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Indian Dance, Physical Education, Western Music, Yoga, Technical Drawing Applications

Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)- April 8 — Saturday

Economics (Group II Elective)- April 12 — Wednesday

Mathematics – April 17 — Monday

Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)- April 19 — Wednesday

Environmental Science (Group II Elective)- April 21 — Friday