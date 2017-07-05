ICAR AIEEA UG, PG results 2017 to be declared today at icarexam.net; find out how to get your scores

ICAR AIEEA UG, PG results 2017: The ICAR AIEEA UG, PG results 2017 will declare the All India Entrance Examination (AIEEA) result UG and PG examination result on July 5.

ICAR AIEEA UG, PG results 2017: The ICAR AIEEA UG, PG results 2017 will declare the All India Entrance Examination (AIEEA) result UG and PG examination result on July 5 at its official website icarexam.net, according to a report by The Indian Express. You can get your scores and download them from the official website mentioned above. Once the results are out, there will be three rounds of counselling. Earlier, these rounds were scheduled to begin from July 7 but were delayed by the delay in the result. AIEEA-UG-2017 does not include admission to Bachelor degree programme in veterinary sciences.

This year, the ICAR AIEEA UG, PG Examination was held on June 10 while for PG courses and AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS), it was June 11, 2017. According to The Hindu report, M.B. Chetti, Assistant Director-General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), has said they have introduced ranking State Agricultural Universities (SAU) in the country which will release on July 16.

Here is how to check ICAR AIEEA UG, PG results 2017:

1. To check your result go to the official website of ICAR which is mentioned above.

2. When you will reach the homepage, there will be some links. You can click on the desired link to the next page.

3. Enter your details on the new page.

4. This will display your result. You can take a download it from here and take a print out for further reference. However, the copy can be used for reference purposes and for all official purposes, only the original certificate will be considered valid.

All the best!